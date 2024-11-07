 />
Kerala bypolls: Priyanka Gandhi shows fellow Congress leaders Shafi and Rahul true meaning of political civility

Rahul Mamkootathil and Shafi Parambil recently triggered a row by refusing to shake hands with P. Sarin, their LDF opponent in Palakkad, when they met at a wedding reception, sending out a message of intense political rivalry

Updated - November 07, 2024 03:52 pm IST - MALAPPURAM/PALAKKAD

Abdul Latheef Naha
Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra greeting her electoral opponent in Wayanad, Sathyan Mokeri of the Left Democratic Front, at Erumamunda, near Nilambur, on November 7, 2024.

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in Palakkad Assembly byelection Rahul Mamkootathil and his mentor Shafi Parambil, MP, perhaps have a lesson in political civility from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress’ national general secretary and UDF candidate in Wayanad Lok Sabha byelection.

Mr. Mamkootathil and Mr. Parambil recently triggered a controversy by refusing to shake hands with P. Sarin, their Left Democratic Front (LDF) opponent in Palakkad, when they met at a wedding reception, sending out a message of intense political rivalry.

Kerala bypolls: Arguments about civility in electoral politics dominate Palakkad byelection narrative

The Congress duo’s behaviour was widely perceived as impolite and rude, especially after Mr. Sarin held out his hand and called out to them saying, “give me a hand please”.

But Ms. Vadra, their national leader, surprised even LDF campaign managers when she stopped her vehicle to greet her electoral opponent Sathyan Mokeri at Erumamunda in Chungathara panchayat, near Nilambur, on Thursday (November 7, 2024).

Ms. Vadra’s vehicle convoy was heading towards Pothukal after her corner meeting at Akampadam when she saw Mr. Mokeri addressing an LDF election meeting at Erumamunda. She got out of the vehicle, walked up to Mr. Mokeri, and shook hands with him.

With their hands engaged and smiles exchanged, Ms. Vadra asked briefly about his health and electioneering and said “all the best” before proceeding to her next corner meeting at Pothukal. Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, who accompanied Ms. Vadra, too greeted Mr. Mokeri.

Ms. Vadra’s gracious gesture ignited a wave of camaraderie among the crowd at the election meeting.

“Ms. Vadra’s actions are particularly notable given the criticism the two young leaders of the Congress (Mr. Mamkootathil and Mr. Parambil) faced for refusing to shake hands with Mr. Sarin. Her gesture serves as a reminder that even in the midst of intense political competition and rivalry, kindness, respect, and courtesy can prevail. By extending a hand of friendship to her opponent, Ms. Vadra has shown that politics can be practised with dignity and humanity,” said Manambur Rajanbabu, poet and Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham leader.

Published - November 07, 2024 03:43 pm IST

