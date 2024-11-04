GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala bypolls: Arguments about civility in electoral politics dominate Palakkad byelection narrative

Electoral battle turned rather unsightly in public after expelled Congress leader-turned-LDF Independent candidate P. Sarin ran into his former compatriot and poll rival in Palakkad, Rahul Mamkootathil of UDF, at a wedding on Sunday

Published - November 04, 2024 01:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

G Anand
G Anand
P. Sarin (left) and Rahul Mamkootathil

P. Sarin (left) and Rahul Mamkootathil | Photo Credit: K K Mustafah and Facebook

Politicians usually leave their rancorous partisanship at the door when making campaign stops at social events. 

However, such practised diplomacy appeared pointedly absent at the byelection hustings, notably in the Palakkad Assembly constituency in Kerala

Kerala bypolls: With no sympathy factor, pure politics drives byelections in Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly seats

The electoral battle appeared to assume the unsightliness of a fratricidal brawl that played out in public when expelled Congress leader-turned-Left Democratic Front (LDF) Independent candidate P. Sarin ran into his former compatriot and electoral rival in the Palakkad Assembly constituency, Rahul Mamkootathil of the United Democratic Front (UDF), at a wedding on Sunday (November 3, 2024).

Mr. Mamkootathil and Shafi Parambil, MP, who represented Palakkad in the Kerala Assembly for almost three terms, ignored, in an almost unambiguous manner, Mr. Sarin’s unmistakable attempt to have a light-hearted aside with his former friends-turned-political foes in front of television cameras.

The awkward moment, caught on camera, went viral on social and conventional media, pushing arguments about civility in electoral politics to the bypoll campaign narrative’s fore.

It was also the latest addition to the line-up of raging controversies animating the byelection campaign in Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly constituencies and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

The episode appeared to embody the bitter undertones of the bypoll battle, particularly in Palakkad.

Candid reaction: Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan later termed Mr. Parambil’s and Mr. Mamkoothalil’s rejection of Mr. Sarin’s “overture” as the “candid reaction” of two young Congress leaders who wear their hearts on their sleeve.

Mr. Sarin responded that Palakkad’s electorate would respond to the Congress leaders’ “haughtiness”. 

Mr. Mamkootathil and Mr. Parambil seemed unapologetic on Monday.

Both leaders said persons who abandon their home side should “not feign friendship” to earn television news channel screentime at the expense of the Congress party.

Mr. Sarin had defected to the LDF in protest against Mr. Mamkootathil’s candidature in Palakkad. He had accused Mr. Satheesan and Mr. Parambil of foisting Mr. Mamkootathil, the State Youth Congress president and a Pathanamthitta native, on ordinary party loyalists in Palakkad.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Central committee member A.K. Balan said the Congress’ “disdain” for Mr. Sarin smacked strongly of “feudal-era untouchability”.

He said the Congress owed Mr. Sarin an apology. 

