Kerala Budget will push people to further suffering: BJP

February 03, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - PALAKKAD

It will lead to further rise in prices, says BJP State general secretary C. Krishnakumar

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State general secretary C. Krishnakumar said here on Friday that the State Budget would push the people into further suffering. It would lead to further rise in prices, he said.

“When the Union government and some States had reduced the tax on petrol and diesel, the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala refused to slash its tax on the same. Now, the State has imposed ₹2 cess on petrol and diesel. Kerala has become the State to charge the highest price for petrol and diesel in the country,” said Mr. Krishnakumar.

The government, the BJP leader said, is pushing the people to further depths of suffering by increasing taxes. “The Finance Minister failed to present a single development project of Kerala,” he said.

Mr. Krishnakumar said projects such as the Bengaluru-Kochi industrial corridor, national highway development, green energy tapping, and additional aid for local self-government bodies were all announced in the Union Budget.

“The State government has not considered the long-pending demand of paddy farmers to increase the support price of paddy. A meagre ₹50 crore has been set aside to mitigate the increasing problem of man-animal conflicts. The Budget will add to the woes of the people,” he said.

