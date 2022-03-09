Kerala Budget: Web portal and app launched

With the State Budget for the 2022-23 fiscal scheduled to be presented on Friday, the Finance Department on Wednesday launched a web portal and a mobile app that can be used by the public to access the budget documents and related information.

The web portal can be accessed on budget.kerala.gov.in. The app 'Kerala Budget' can be downloaded from Google Play Store and App Store.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal launched the portal and app at a brief function at his office.

Budget speeches and documents dating back to 1957 are available on the portal. The portal is designed as a user-friendly interface where key budget indicators are presented as charts and graphs. The portal is designed to be useful for both financial experts and the public, the government says.

The National Informatics Centre has developed both the web portal and the app for the Finance Department.

Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Rajesh Kumar Singh, Finance Expenditure secretary Sanjay M. Kaul, Officer on Special Duty K. Mohammed Y. Safeerulla, NIC deputy director general Mohan Krishnan P.V. and other officials were present.

Mr. Balagopal is scheduled to present the 2022-23 budget in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday morning. This is also Mr. Balagopal's first full budget. He had presented the revised budget for 2021-22 in June last year after the present LDF government took over.