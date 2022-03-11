Kerala Budget: Taking forward gains in local governance

LDF project to eradicate extreme poverty gets special attention

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal’s Budget announcement for 2022-23 focusses on taking forward the gains already made in local governance with allocations for housing, waste management and employment generation. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s ambitious project to eradicate extreme poverty gets special attention, with the completion of the first step of identifying beneficiaries.

As many as 64,352 families have been identified as extremely poor in surveys conducted recently at the local body level. Mr. Balagopal said family-based micro plans will be implemented for the survival and livelihood of these families in extreme poverty. The development fund share of local governments will also be utilised for implementing this project. An amount of ₹100 crore has been earmarked as State share for preliminary activities, with the local bodies contributing the rest.

In addition to the 2,76,465 houses already completed under the Livelihood, Inclusion, Financial Empowerment (LIFE) housing project, 1,06,000 individual houses and 2,950 flats will be completed this year, utilising a loan from Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO). The total outlay of Life Mission is 1,871.82 crore, which includes ₹327 crore of the central share of the Pradhan Manthri Awaz Yojana.

Mr. Balagopal said raising the strength and effectiveness of the local governments to a new level will be the focus of the 14th Five Year Plan. A total amount of ₹12,903 crore, including the grant for local bodies sanctioned by the 15th Finance Commission, is allocated to local governments in the financial year 2022-23. This includes ₹8,048 crore as development fund share from annual plan, ₹1,850 crore as general purpose fund and ₹3,005 crore as maintenance fund.

Under the World Bank-assisted ₹2,100 crore Kerala solid Waste Management programme, an amount of ₹100 crore is allocated for the current year for waste management projects in urban local bodies. A total amount of ₹1,795.26 crore is earmarked for the urban development sector. An amount of ₹8 crore has been earmarked for constructing office buildings for the new municipalities formed as part of the reorganisation of local bodies in 2015.

The Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme gets an allocation of ₹125 crore, with an aim to create 50 lakh person-days of work. An amount of ₹292 crore is expected as the Central share for the ongoing Smart City projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi cities. An amount of ₹5 crore has been set aside to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for various road development projects in Kochi and Kozhikode cities.