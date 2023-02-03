ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Budget sets aside ₹1,158.09 crore for energy sector

February 03, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

₹20 crore set aside for solar power projects, activities undertaken by Anert get ₹49 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The energy sector has an outlay of ₹1,158.09 crore in the State Budget, which include ₹376 crore for the ‘Dyuthi’ distribution sector schemes and ₹300 crore for transmission-related works.

An amount of ₹34.36 crore has been earmarked as the State’s share in the Viability Gap Fund and Innovation Fund for renewable energy projects. The Budget has earmarked ₹10 crore for hydroelectric projects including the Idukki Golden Jubilee Power House Project, Moozhiyar Phase-II, Letchmi, Pooyamkutty, and Poringalkuthu. The Budget has also kept ₹12 crore for renovation and modernisation of various hydel projects.

A total of ₹20 crore has been earmarked for solar power projects and the ‘Soura’ scheme under the Urja Kerala Mission. Given the emphasis on disaster management, flood resilience works will be taken up by the Kerala State Electricity Board at a cost of ₹7 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Budget has earmarked ₹49 crore for the activities undertaken by the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (Anert) and ₹9.14 crore for those of the Energy Management Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US