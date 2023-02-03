Kerala Budget sets aside ₹1,158.09 crore for energy sector

February 03, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The energy sector has an outlay of ₹1,158.09 crore in the State Budget, which include ₹376 crore for the ‘Dyuthi’ distribution sector schemes and ₹300 crore for transmission-related works.

An amount of ₹34.36 crore has been earmarked as the State’s share in the Viability Gap Fund and Innovation Fund for renewable energy projects. The Budget has earmarked ₹10 crore for hydroelectric projects including the Idukki Golden Jubilee Power House Project, Moozhiyar Phase-II, Letchmi, Pooyamkutty, and Poringalkuthu. The Budget has also kept ₹12 crore for renovation and modernisation of various hydel projects.

A total of ₹20 crore has been earmarked for solar power projects and the ‘Soura’ scheme under the Urja Kerala Mission. Given the emphasis on disaster management, flood resilience works will be taken up by the Kerala State Electricity Board at a cost of ₹7 crore.

The Budget has earmarked ₹49 crore for the activities undertaken by the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (Anert) and ₹9.14 crore for those of the Energy Management Centre.