Kerala Budget: Rural development sector gets ₹6,096 crore

March 11, 2022 17:33 IST

₹260 crore for Kudumbashree activities

The State government’s focus on skill development and employment is mirrored in the announcements related to the Kudumbashree Mission and the rural development sector in the Budget presented by Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal on Friday.

The total outlay for the rural development sector in the Budget is ₹6,096.3 crore, an increase of ₹130 crore from last year’s allocation.

The Budget sets apart ₹260 crore for various activities related to the Kudumbashree Mission. Loans to the tune of ₹500 crore will be made available to members of the Kudumbashree auxiliary groups set up in the 2021-22 financial year to engage young women in the 18-40 age group in its activities.

The loans will be provided to the members at a low interest rate for earning their livelihood, developing the local economy and alleviating poverty. An amount of ₹18 crore has been provided for interest subsidy.

The Budget envisages employment to two lakh individuals through employment generation schemes of the Kudumbashree.

As many as eight lakh youths will be provided employment in the next five years by providing them job-oriented skill training with the cooperation of local self-government institutions as part of the Naipunya Keralam project.

Reaching out to Scheduled Tribe youths, the government will provide employment to 500 youths of Attappady, Thirunelli, Marayur and other tribal areas that require special attention through free job-oriented skill development schemes.

Market for products

The Budget envisages establishment of a sustainable product distribution chain to find markets for Kudumbashree products. In the first phase, the chain will be started in the Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi city Corporation limits.

Microenterprise resource centres will be opened in 14 blocks to provide support and guidance to Kudumbashree microentrepreneurs. Three regional facility management centres will also be set up.

As part of its gender-related activities, transgender forums will be set up in all 14 districts to provide a space at the district level to address the problems of transgender persons.

To eliminate inequalities against women, activities will be implemented at various levels as part of the women-oriented Nava Keralam project by including members of neighbourhood groups and auxiliary groups. Gender clubs are also proposed in schools and colleges.

A group named Bodhana will be organised by the Kudumbashree to bring back alcohol-addicted people to normal life, and ensure social, mental, and economic support to their families.