Kerala Budget reassuring, but inadequate, say TCCI and Awake Trivandrum

February 03, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) and Awake Trivandrum welcomed the recommendations for the capital city in the Kerala State Budget. However, the two organisations felt that the allocation may be “inadequate” considering the growing development needs of the region, especially with the commissioning of the Vizhinjam international seaport expected this year.

“A master plan will help to ensure that the city’s growth and development are planned and managed sustainably, taking into account both the current and future needs of its residents. The recommendation to engage an international consultancy to prepare a master plan for Thiruvananthapuram will be a game changer. It will support long-term planning and integration of land use, optimise resource allocation, and improve the overall quality of life,” said S.N. Raghuchandran Nair, president, TCCI.

“While the master plan is a long-term solution, we need an immediate upgrade of all infrastructure – physical and social – to fully utilise the potential of the seaport,” he added.

“Setting up clean energy hubs in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi is expected to help address imminent environmental and energy challenges. Funds earmarked for the Regional Cancer Center (RCC), Government Medical College Hospital, Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, Government Ayurveda College and so on will further accelerate the growth of the city as an affordable healthcare hub,” said Abraham Thomas (Joji), secretary, TCCI.

“Even as there seems to be acceptable provision for the life sciences and related industries, more funds need to be pumped into Technopark to maximise employment and local wealth creation in the IT industry. We hope that a major part of the allocation for improving public service delivery infrastructure in municipal corporations is deployed to solve the most pressing problems such as waste management,” said R. Anil Kumar, secretary, Awake Trivandrum.

“A permanent venue for an international trade mela proposed is a good first step towards making the city a meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) tourism destination,” said Renjith Ramanujam, CEO, Awake Trivandrum.