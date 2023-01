January 06, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal is likely to present the State Budget for the 2023-24 fiscal on February 3. The Cabinet had on Thursday decided to recommend Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to convene the eighth session of the 15th Kerala Assembly from January 23. Earlier, there was speculation that the Budget would be presented towards January end. Resource mobilisation is expected to be a key theme in the Budget. Mr. Balagopal had presented the 2022-23 Budget on March 11.