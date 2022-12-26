ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Budget presentation likely by January-end

December 26, 2022 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Indications are that the State Budget for the 2023-24 fiscal will be presented towards the end of January.

Two dates, January 20 and 27, both Fridays, have been doing the rounds. The Cabinet is likely to take a call on the matter shortly, sources said.

When contacted, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said the date for the Budget presentation was yet to be finalised. But he added that the customary pre-Budget consultations had begun.

Speculation has been rife that the government may choose to resume the seventh session of the 15th Kerala Assembly which had met for nine days in December. But in mid-December, the Cabinet had also tasked Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan with codifying the information required for the Governor’s policy address.

The previous Budget session had opened with the policy address by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in February. Mr. Balagopal had presented the 2022-23 Budget on March 11.

