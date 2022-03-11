Kerala Budget: Ports development gets a belated push

₹80.13 crore allocated for ports, lighthouses and the shipping sector

₹80.13 crore allocated for ports, lighthouses and the shipping sector

The long-overdue development of ports, to lessen traffic congestion on roads and reduce carbon footprint during transit by diverting at least 20% of cargo from roads to coastal shipping, is expected to gather momentum, with the Kerala State Budget setting apart ₹80.13 crore for ports, lighthouses and the shipping sector. Out of this, ₹69.03 crore will be the share of the Ports department.

A total of ₹10 crore has been allocated for coastal shipping, a flagship project being implemented by the Kerala government to free roads of good carriers that carry non-perishables in bulk.

Another ₹41.51 crore has been set apart for infrastructure development to enable sustainable movement of cargo and passengers from Azhikal, Beypore, Kollam, Vizhinjam and Ponnani ports. In addition, Vizhinjam cargo port and Thangasseri port get ₹10 crore each.

An amount of ₹15 crore has been earmarked for the construction of a godown at Kovilakom, dredging of channel and basin and construction of a 200-m wharf, considering that Beypore is Kerala’s second largest port with respect to volume of cargo and passengers handled every year.

A sum of ₹2.5 crore has been set apart for the upgrade of Alappuzha port into a marine tourism destination with coastal passenger terminal.