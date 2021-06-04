Kerala budget plans subsidies, training for Kudumbashree units

Budget has been earmarked funds for starting value-added production units through the Kudumbashree.

Thiruvananthapuram

04 June 2021 15:16 IST

Bank loans of at least ₹1,000 crore will be made available to neighbourhood groups

As livelihood remains a significant worry against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the budget presented on Friday has raised the allocation for the current livelihood package to ₹100 crore in order to provide subsidy to Kudumbashree enterprises and impart training to those who have lost their livelihoods to find out new ones.

Bank loans of at least ₹1,000 crore will be made available to neighbourhood groups through the Kudumbasree this financial year. All loans upto ₹5 lakh will be made available at 4% interest rate.

Targeting employment opportunities in the care economy, the government plans to provide manpower in each grama panchayat after giving training in the care of the elderly and the differently abled.

To uplift the 70,000 Kudumbashree women collective farming groups who are making a significant contribution to the agriculture sector by creating a barren-free Kerala and ensure food self- sufficiency, an amount of ₹10 crore has been earmarked for starting value-added production units through the Kudumbashree.

As many as 10,000 auxiliary neighbourhood units will be started this year to ensure representation of young women from families in the Kudumbashree network.

Promoting the idea that ‘safe food is people’s right’, pesticide-free local vegetables and fruits will be procured from indigenous farmers and sold through self-help group stores of the Kudumbashree.

This will encourage farmers to follow good agricultural practices and ensure fair price. Consumers will also get good local vegetables at a lower price.

Kerala Bank will provide loans for buying vehicles for the new stores and store renovation. Subsidy of 2% to 3 % will be given to those who repay the loan in time.