Kerala Budget | Meenachil project gets fresh lease of life

February 03, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Having remained a non-starter for almost four decades after it was first proposed, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government now appears to be moving ahead with the Meenachil project.

“As a solution to acute shortage of water in the Meenachil river basin during summer, a mini dam with a regulator-cum-bridge will be constructed across the river at Arunapuram,” said Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal while presenting the State Budget on Friday. He also made an allocation of ₹3 crore towards carrying out the “initial activities” for the project.

The project, which received a fresh lease of life when Roshy Augustine assumed office as Water Resources Minister, envisages diverting the surplus water after power generation at the Moolamattom power station to the Meenachil to maintain a steady flow round the year. The scheme, according to the State government, will ensure drinking water to 12 panchayats and four municipalities in Kottayam, besides ensuring adequate flow of water in the river during the summer.

In June last year, the government had constituted a six-member committee to asses the feasibility of the project. The team visited locations at Arunapuram and Koottanal Kadavu to asses the viability of the dam-cum-regulator.

The Budget, meanwhile, has allotted ₹525.45 crore towards irrigation and flood-control activities. Of this, ₹184 crore will go towards major and medium irrigation projects, while ₹169.18 crore will be for minor irrigation projects. The remaining amount of ₹159.67 crore is for flood control and coastal zone management.

It envisages the completion of all incomplete major irrigation projects before 2026. As per the plan, the Karappuzha, Banasura Sagar irrigation projects in Wayanad will be commissioned in 2025. Allocations for the projects have also been enhanced to ₹20 crore and ₹18 crore respectively.

A comprehensive river basin development project by including medium and mini irrigation projects will be implemented for the utilisation of water resources in the Cauvery river basin. Besides allocations made for completion and restoration of various dam projects, an amount of ₹58 crore has been set apart for phase II of the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP).

A amount of ₹15 crore will be allocated for providing basic facilities to increase the availability of groundwater, besides ₹5.58 crore for groundwater-based drinking water schemes. An amount of ₹24 crore has been earmarked for lift irrigation scheme, while ₹7.50 crore has been set aside for renovation of irrigation projects under the Haritha Keralam Mission.

Plans are also afoot to set up modern micro irrigation facilities in all districts through the Community Micro Irrigation Project.