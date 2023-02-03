Kerala Budget | KSUM gets impressive allocation of over ₹120 crore

February 03, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The State Budget has allocated the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) an impressive ₹120.52 crore for the forthcoming financial year much to the delight of stakeholders.

Apart from ₹90.52 crore earmarked for KSUM, which includes ₹20 crore for Kochi Technology Innovation Zone and ₹70.52 crore for Youth Entrepreneurship Development Programmes, an additional ₹30 crore has been allocated towards the agency’s successful Fund of Funds (FoF) initiative.

KSUM, in association with SEBI-accredited Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), set up FoF towards the end of 2017 with the State government as a limited partner for bringing in investments. Since then, investments have been made in association with 20 AIFs in nearly 50 companies registered in Kerala.

“The fresh allocation will not only help bring investments to Kerala but also mitigate investment risks by rationally spreading it across the entire start-up ecosystem of the country,” said Anoop P. Ambika, CEO, KSUM.

The KSUM also hopes that its proposal for a novel project, Build it Big, for which it had sought ₹10 crore, would be supported under the Make In Kerala initiative for which ₹100 crore has been earmarked in the Budget. The proposal is to allocate ₹1 crore each to 10 select projects from the universities for developing products now being imported and not produced here, and making them market-ready.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal’s declaration that the enthusiastic response of the young-entrepreneur community towards the activities of KSUM was one of the triggers for embarking on a massive initiative like Make in Kerala and has also raised the hopes of the agency that it will be roped in as an execution agency for the programme.

The KSUM also hopes that it will benefit from the risk fund of ₹10 crore declared in the Budget to reduce the risk in developing knowledge inputs in association with academic institutions and promote industries to translate research outputs into commercialised production process.

“The translation of the research into actual production calls for industry participation. But at the moment, there is no incentive for the industry to invest its time and resources for benefits in the long term. The utilisation of the fund for capital investment in the special purpose vehicles (SPVs) jointly formed by universities and the industry, and recouping them from the income generated by successful SPVs may address it,” said Mr. Ambika.