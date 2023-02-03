Kerala Budget kindles hopes for tourism sector in Thrissur

February 03, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Thrissur

The tourism sector in Thrissur district received a boost in the State Budget presented on Friday.

While ₹17 crore was earmarked for the Muziris Heritage Conservation project, Puthur Zoological Park got ₹6 crore. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal declared that Asia’s second largest zoological park at Puthur will be functional in this year itself.

The Budget has earmarked a fund of ₹8 crore for heritage festivals, including the Thrissur Pooram. The allotment of ₹135 crore for tourism centres will assist the development of such hubs in the district.

Another major allotment that is expected to bring development in Thrissur is ₹50 crore for the modernisation of Sakthan Market.

The Budget has good news for the cultural sector too. There is an allocation for increasing the number of fellowships under the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi. Film buffs too can find cheer in the Budget which has allotted funds for the modernisation of Kairali-Sree theatre in Thrissur.

As a relief for the organisers of the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK), a financial assistance of ₹1 crore has been allotted for the festival. The Kerala Sahitya Akademi has been given ₹1 crore for organising Malayalam Literature Conference.

An amount of ₹5 crore has been allotted for the Tribal Heritage Conservation Centre at Vazhachal. Allotment of funds for clearing plastic waste in the Arabian Sea, development of the fisheries sector and housing projects under the LIFE Mission will benefit the coastal belt of the district.

A amount of ₹10 crore for the Paravattani stadium, ₹10 crore for the Thrissur-Mannuthy road, ₹5 crore for the Excise Academy, ₹34 crore for various works of the Government Engineering College Thrissur are some other important allotments for the district. While an amount of ₹25.4 crore has been allotted for the development of the Government Medical College, Thrissur, the Kerala University of Health Sciences has received ₹12.5 crore.

The announcement of cancer treatment centres in all district hospitals and centres for bystanders in medical colleges has come as good news in the health sector.

The announcement of ₹200 crore for the formation of special purpose vehicle for the the Kochi-Palakkad-Bengaluru corridor is expected to give a boost to the industries sector in the district. The government has also decided to start rice parks in Thrissur and Palakkad. The works for a planetarium at Chalakudy will be completed soon.

The ₹50 crore-package for mitigating wild animal attacks will be a relief for farmers in the high ranges of the district.

The Peringalkuthu project has also been included in the hydro-electrical projects that will get ₹10 crore.

An amount of ₹3.60 crore has been allotted for hostels for the sports section at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Kunnamkulam.