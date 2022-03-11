Kerala

Kerala Budget: Impetus for value addition in agri sector

Value-addition featured as the overarching theme for the Agriculture sector in the 2022-23 Budget presented by Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal on Friday.

Mr. Balagopal announced plans for a new Value Added Agriculture Mission (VAAM) and a company with a capital of ₹100 crore modelled on the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) for marketing value-added products from the farm sector.

The total allocation for the Agriculture department stood at ₹881.96 crore and that for the Animal Husbandry department at ₹392.64 crore.

Other highlights for the sector included a ₹500-crore outlay for providing subsidy in the rubber sector and a hike in the support price for paddy to ₹28.20 per kg. An amount of ₹76 crore is the outlay for paddy development for the fiscal.

According to Mr. Balagopal, VAAM will be constituted for producing value-added products from agricultural resources. Five working groups will formulate strategies on areas including agricultural productivity and inputs, agri industries and technology, training, marketing and finance. The Budget has earmarked ₹5 crore for VAAM.

The CIAL-model company, for which ₹ 20 crore is set aside, is meant to improve the marketing of agriculture value-added products with the cooperation of industrial-commercial entrepreneurs and others, including expatriates. Agritech facility centres will be established in seven districts on the Agriculture department land for encouraging value-addition.

Fruit beverages

Mr. Balagopal announced plans to produce ethanol and beverages with low alcoholic content from fruits and other agricultural produce. The Budget has earmarked ₹2 crore for a pilot project in this regard involving the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) in Thiruvananthapuram.

An amount of ₹100 crore is allocated through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for starting 10 mini food parks. Other highlights for the sector included a hike in allocation for promoting vegetable cultivation, and a ₹10 crore-outlay for strengthening cold-chain facilities. The Budget has earmarked ₹73.9 crore for coconut development.

Loans up to ₹50 lakh will be provided on simplified terms to self-employed agricultural groups for purchasing agricultural implements and machinery. The scheme has on offer a subsidy of ₹10 lakh or 25%, whichever is less.

The Kerala Finance Corporation (KFC) will roll out a new scheme for promoting industries, start-ups, processing, marketing, trading of agricultural products, food processing units, warehouses, godowns and cold storages. Loans up to ₹10 crore will be provided at 5% interest for this. The KFC has earmarked ₹250 crore for the project. The Budget has set aside ₹3 crore for providing interest subsidy.

In the Animal Husbandry sector, a three-tier health-care system is envisaged to improve standards. An amount of ₹9.80 crore has been earmarked for providing emergency doorstep veterinary services at night.


