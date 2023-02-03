Kerala Budget | Housing schemes get support packages

February 03, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

Even as the cost of house construction continues to be high for the lower-income group, the latest budgetary allocations by the Kerala government come as a relief for many thanks to support packages for affordable housing projects.

As part of Life Mission schemes, the State Budget has earmarked ₹1,436.26 crore which will realise the completion of 71,861 houses and 30 housing complexes in the next fiscal.

The Kerala State Housing Board’s Grihasree scheme is expected to support the completion of 415 houses with State government subsidy. The Budget allocation is ₹12.45 crore for the upcoming fiscal to meet the subsidy amount. Housing Board officials point out that the allocation is 24% higher than that of the previous fiscal. A separate allocation of ₹10 crore will come to the benefit of economically weaker sections and lower-income groups to realise their housing dreams.

Aswas Rental Housing Scheme is another inventive proposal that aims at providing rental accommodation for bystanders of patients admitted to government medical colleges in the State. It is expected to address the bystanders’ struggle for finding affordable accommodations during emergencies. A sum of ₹4 crore has been earmarked to commence the project.

A proposal for the construction of residential housing complex for government employees on rental basis is another initiative which will be taken up by the Housing Board. The latest Budget allocation of ₹9.50 crore will support the realisation of the facility.

The call to set up a paying guest accommodation for women near the Kozhikode Government Medical College also has been approved with a separate budgetary allocation of ₹1 crore.