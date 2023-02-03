ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Budget: Green hydrogen hubs to be set up in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

February 03, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A scheme of ₹200 crore announced for the purpose

The Hindu Bureau

The Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Friday announced a road map for setting up green hydrogen hubs in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in the next two years.

A scheme of ₹200 crore has been announced for viability gap funding/grant/equity support to set up the green hydrogen hubs. An amount of ₹20 crore is earmarked additionally for the purpose in the Budget.

Mr. Balagopal said Kerala aims to become a 100% renewable energy-dependent State by 2040 and a net carbon neutrality State by 2050. The State has a favorable atmosphere for the production of green hydrogen which is also called ‘clean Energy.’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Green hydrogen produced using renewable energy can play an important role in eco-friendly development. Using hydrogen fuel in long-haul vehicles and ships will reduce the carbon emission to a great extent, he said.

An electric vehicle (EV) industrial park will be developed with the support of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). An amount of ₹25 crore is earmarked additionally for the EV consortium project. A consortium, including TTPL, VSSC, C-DAC and TrEST, has been formed in the State for electric vehicle-related activities. The EV drive train testing lab set up under the aegis of the TrEST park will be operational by July 2023, said the Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US