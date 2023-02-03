Kerala Budget: Green hydrogen hubs to be set up in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

February 03, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Friday announced a road map for setting up green hydrogen hubs in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in the next two years.

A scheme of ₹200 crore has been announced for viability gap funding/grant/equity support to set up the green hydrogen hubs. An amount of ₹20 crore is earmarked additionally for the purpose in the Budget.

Mr. Balagopal said Kerala aims to become a 100% renewable energy-dependent State by 2040 and a net carbon neutrality State by 2050. The State has a favorable atmosphere for the production of green hydrogen which is also called ‘clean Energy.’

Green hydrogen produced using renewable energy can play an important role in eco-friendly development. Using hydrogen fuel in long-haul vehicles and ships will reduce the carbon emission to a great extent, he said.

An electric vehicle (EV) industrial park will be developed with the support of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). An amount of ₹25 crore is earmarked additionally for the EV consortium project. A consortium, including TTPL, VSSC, C-DAC and TrEST, has been formed in the State for electric vehicle-related activities. The EV drive train testing lab set up under the aegis of the TrEST park will be operational by July 2023, said the Minister.