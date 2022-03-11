Kerala Budget gives incentive for e-mobility

KOCHI

The global trend to replace vehicles that run on fossil fuels with those that operate on electric power found resonance in the State Budget, with the government announcing an incentive of between ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 per vehicle in the rollout of 10,000 e-autos in select cities.

A retrofitting subsidy of ₹15,000 per vehicle will be provided for converting internal combustion auto engines to those running on battery power. A total of 50% of the beneficiaries of the scheme will be women. An amount of ₹15.55 crore has been set apart for this scheme.

In addition, all public transport vehicles will be monitored throughout by location-tracking system. They will also have emergency buttons for ensuring safety of passengers, especially women and girls. For this, ₹4 crore has set apart for implementing the NIRBHAYA vehicle location tracking platform.