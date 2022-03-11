Kerala Budget: GIFT City to be non-manufacturing cluster near Angamaly

March 11, 2022 19:29 IST

The proposed Global Industrial Finance and Trade City (GIFT City) will be developed as a non-manufacturing cluster near Angamaly, the Kerala State Budget for 2022-23 has said. The GIFT City is part of the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor project.

The Budget stated that the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) had agreed to provide a loan for acquisition of 144.97 hectares (358.24 acres) of land for the project. The State government had earlier issued a gazette notification for acquiring over 144 hectares in Ayampuzha panchayat in Aluva taluk for the GIFT city project

According to the Budget, investment to the tune of ₹10,000 crore was expected through the industrial corridor and the GIFT City, part of the Kochi-Palakkad High-Tech Industrial Corridor project. “It is expected to provide direct employment to 22,000 and indirect employment to 80,000,” said the Budget.

Out of 2,000 acres required for the project, 1,000 acres will be acquired through the State Plan and the remaining 1,000 acres will be acquired through financial assistance from KIIFB.