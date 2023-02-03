Kerala Budget: Cooperative sector gets ₹140.5 cr.

February 03, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The State Budget has earmarked ₹140.50 crore for the cooperative sector.

While presenting the Budget, Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal said a Kerala Sahakarana Samrakshana Nidhi would come into force soon for comprehensive development of the cooperative sector. The fund, however, will be formed by pooling a certain percentage of the reserves of cooperative societies and contributions from the State government, he said.

The Minister said the allocation to the Cooperative Initiative in Technology Driven Agriculture (CITA) would be enhanced from ₹23 crore to ₹34.5 crore.

While ₹15.75 crore was set apart for project activities of primary agricultural credit cooperative societies, ₹4 crore was kept aside for education, research and training programmes for strengthening the cooperative sector.

However, only ₹5.5 crore was earmarked for modernising the Cooperative department.

Mr. Balagopal enhanced the allotment for activities such as financial assistance to cooperative hospitals, assistance to apex federation of hospital societies, and assistance to youth cooperatives from ₹8.5 crore to ₹18.4 crore.

The Budget earmarked ₹8 crore for SC/ST cooperative societies for starting government-approved courses. A sum of ₹3.6 crore was earmarked for Punarjani, a project for revitalisation of SC/ST cooperative societies.

While an amount of ₹2.50 crore was set apart for providing assistance to women’s cooperative societies, ₹4.2 crore was allocated as aid to the Cooperative Member Relief Fund.

A amount of ₹15 crore was earmarked as NABARD-RIDF assistance for infrastructure development activities, and ₹5 crore kept aside for the revamp of cooperative audit system.