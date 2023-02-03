Kerala Budget: ₹909.51 crore for water supply, sewerage

February 03, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State Budget has earmarked ₹909.51 crore for water supply and sewerage.

As many as 9.54 lakh functional tap connections will be provided in rural Kerala during 2023-24 under the Centrally-assisted Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), said Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal while presenting the Budget on Friday. An amount of ₹500 crore is provided as the State share to the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and JJM for its implementation.

The Budget also earmarked ₹100 crore for the Urban Water Supply Improvement projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi Corporations.

The government will spend ₹45 crore on the rejuvenation and improvement of urban water supply schemes, and ₹50 crore on replacing old and obsolete pipelines.

The Budget also set apart ₹30.90 crore for reviving Jalanidhi water supply schemes with the assistance of local bodies.