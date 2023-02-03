HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Budget: ₹909.51 crore for water supply, sewerage

9.54 lakh functional tap connections under JJM

February 03, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Budget has earmarked ₹909.51 crore for water supply and sewerage.

As many as 9.54 lakh functional tap connections will be provided in rural Kerala during 2023-24 under the Centrally-assisted Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), said Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal while presenting the Budget on Friday. An amount of ₹500 crore is provided as the State share to the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and JJM for its implementation.

The Budget also earmarked ₹100 crore for the Urban Water Supply Improvement projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi Corporations.

The government will spend ₹45 crore on the rejuvenation and improvement of urban water supply schemes, and ₹50 crore on replacing old and obsolete pipelines.

The Budget also set apart ₹30.90 crore for reviving Jalanidhi water supply schemes with the assistance of local bodies.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.