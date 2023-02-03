Kerala Budget: ₹50 crore allocated to boost mitigation of man-animal conflicts

February 03, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Budget has earmarked ₹50.85 crore to boost the government’s efforts towards mitigating man-animal conflicts in the State.

The allocation includes a project amount of ₹30.85 crore apportioned for hiking the existing compensation provided to the victims of wild animal attacks and to strengthen rapid response teams (RRT) in forest fringe areas.

While presenting the Budget, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said the government will seek scientific advice and evolve solutions to overcome the crisis.

He pointed out that there has been an increase in incidences of wild animals crossing forest boundaries and even entering urban areas located kilometres away. The threat raised by wild animals, including wild boar, elephant, porcupine, leopard and tiger, is serious. Human lives and livelihoods must be protected while conserving forests and wild life, he said.

Scheme for ST families

An amount of ₹10 crore has been allocated for a scheme launched to assist every Scheduled Tribe (ST) family in the State to embark on a livelihood initiative. People’s committees comprising representatives of various agencies will help the families in preparing livelihood projects. The financial assistance will be disbursed in instalments on the basis of the project progress.

In the first year of the scheme, assistance will be provided to select families living in tribal settlements (Oorukoottams), said the Minister.