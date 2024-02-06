Kerala Budget 2024: Mixed reactions from various parties

February 06, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - KOCHI

The annual Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal in the State Assembly on Tuesday evoked mixed reactions from various party leaders.

While Law Minister P. Rajeeve hailed the Budget as one that would give Ernakulam district and Kochi city the required push towards infrastructure development, District Congress Committee president Mohammad Shiyas termed the Budget a hollow document, which lacked direction and vision.

Anwar Sadath, the legislator representing Aluva, said the Finance Minister did not consider most of the projects and proposals for the constituency.

Mr. Rajeeve carved out the projects proposed in the district and the budgetary support for them to substantiate his claim. The Finance Minister has taken special care to support the infrastructure development requirements of Ernakulam, said Mr. Rajeeve, who represents the Kalamassery constituency.

He listed the commercial-cum-residential projects proposed by the Kerala State Housing Board at Marine Drive and the Judicial City as the major initiatives of the government. He also highlighted the support offered for the second phase of the Kochi metro project.

Mr. Sadath expressed dismay over the Budget, saying that the support for his constituency was limited to the ₹5 crore earmarked for constructing a new building for the Public Health Centre at Chengamanad. Though 20 projects were proposed in Aluva, the Budget favoured only the building project, he said.

Mr. Shiyas felt that the Finance Minister had made a political speech through his Budget presentation. The Minister failed to give the required consideration to Kochi, the commercial capital of the State, he said.

