GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Budget 2024: Cochin Chamber of Commerce welcomes proposals

February 06, 2024 03:32 am | Updated 03:32 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed various proposals in the State Budget, but expressed apprehensions over achieving them as expected since they will largely be dependent on the Central share of funds.

It is heartening to note the increase in tax revenue from ₹47,661 crore in 2020-21 to the expected ₹78,000 crore in the current fiscal. This has largely been due to higher voluntary tax compliance due to GST laws, digital economy, and the thrust on cashless transactions. The Budget proposal regarding private industrial parks and tourism centres too are welcome. The convention centres that have been mulled will require the State government’s help, even if private entrepreneurs set them up.

The setting up of an expert committee to study and report ways to help retail traders compete with shopping malls, retail chains, and online marketing places too is a welcome gesture since small traders who invest even in villages are large contributors to the State’s economy. The emphasis on sports economy, by hosting national and international events, was yet another welcome step, the chamber said in a release.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.