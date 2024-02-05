Kerala Budget 2024-25| The big takeaway is the focus on private investment

February 05, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST

The Kerala Budget demonstrates a positive attitude and exudes the confidence that the State can and will march forward unmindful of the hurdles along the way, notwithstanding the fact that the Centre has been unfair to it. This positivity may be a letdown for the forces working against the interests of the State.

The big move, of course, is the effort to harness private sector investment. That there will be private sector participation in Kerala’s higher education is no doubt a big new step for the State. With foreign universities, too, setting up campuses in Kerala, this will not only enhance the quality of higher education here but could also arrest the trend of the youth going abroad for higher studies and settling down there subsequently.

Increasing participation by the private sector can boost Kerala’s vital tourism sector. The Muziris Heritage Project, which had begun with much fanfare but has been idling without much progress, will hopefully get a fillip with the funds now earmarked for the same. The coming alive of the Muziris and Spice Route project will add to the lure of Kerala as an important destination on the tourism map. Post-COVID, Kerala is well-positioned to take advantage of the extraordinary opportunities offered by domestic tourism. Now is the time to remove the barriers imposed by the State’s excise policy, including the observance of the first day of the month as ‘dry day’.

Time for a cleaner Kerala

The excise policy stands in the way of the State becoming a sought-after wedding destination giving Rajasthan and Goa a run for their money. The allocation for Safari parks would be an attraction for domestic tourists. On the tourism front, the biggest threat for Kerala is its falling record as a clean destination. For this, the Swachh Bharat Mission needs much higher priority. A cleaner Kerala is central to the State rising to a higher orbit as a tourist destination in the post- COVID era. The investment in 10,000 more rooms, eco-tourism ventures, and convention centres will have to come from the private sector. Hence the urgency for clean cities, backwaters, destinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Homestead farm

The homestead farm is re-emerging as Kerala’s largest underutilised asset. In the post-COVID new normal, the homestead farm with its linkage to tourism and agri-enterprises can be the equivalent of the next Gulf boom for Kerala. Only, the farmer should have the liberty to grow what the market demands.

With the thrust given to the private sector in education, industry and tourism, the policy announced through the Budget could be the signal Kerala has been waiting for. The government should stride forward to galvanise the economy through liberalisation and harness the private sector to achieve the objectives in creating a robust economy and local employment opportunities.

(The writer is co-founder, CGH Earth Group)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.