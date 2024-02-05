ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Budget 2024-25 | Outlay for farm sector goes up to ₹1,698.30 cr.; World Bank-aided KERA to be launched next fiscal

February 05, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Government hopes to use potential of Vizhinjam port to improve agri exports

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has earmarked ₹1,698.30 crore for the State’s agriculture sector in 2024-25, with plans to launch the World Bank-aided Kerala Climate Resilient Agri Value Chain Modernisation Project (KERA) during the fiscal.

KERA is designed to enhance climate-compatible, “resilient commercialisation” in the sector for smallholder farmers, agri-based MSME, farmer producer organisations, and start-ups to spur local economic development. A total of ₹2,365 crore will be spent on KERA over the next five years. The Budget has earmarked ₹100 crore, which includes the State share, for 2024-25.

Once the Vizhinjam seaport is commissioned, the government hopes to use its potential to improve agri exports. “This opportunity will be utilised to overcome the problems in the agriculture sector. Supply chains of agricultural products will be planned using the KERA project, to be implemented with the support of the World Bank,” Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said.

Crop breeding

The government has also announced plans to establish an Institute of Advanced Crop Breeding under the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment, citing “extreme necessity” to enhance crop productivity. The Budget has earmarked ₹2 crore for the proposal.

In the previous Budget, the total outlay for the agriculture sector was ₹971.71 crore. The outlay is up this time. The Budget has earmarked ₹535.90 crore for crop husbandry. A total of ₹93.60 crore has been set apart for the seven rice-growing agro-ecological units (AEU) in the State for augmenting rice productivity.

The Budget has earmarked ₹65 crore for coconut development, ₹4.60 crore for spice cultivation, and ₹ 18.92 crore for expansion of area under pomiculture. For the production of safe-to-eat vegetables, it has earmarked ₹78.45 crore.

A total of ₹43.90 crore will be spent on marketing of agricultural produce, and ₹ 8 crore on post-harvest management and value addition in 2024-25. The government has also earmarked ₹75 crore, including ₹42 crore for research projects, for Kerala Agricultural University.

