Kerala Budget 2024-25 | New livelihood project announced under Kudumbashree

February 05, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State Budget earmarks ₹265 crore for Kudumbashree poverty alleviation and women empowerment mission

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal presents the State Budget 2024-25 during the Kerala Assembly session, in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo Credit: -

The State Budget has proposed a new livelihood project under the Kudumbashree umbrella in 2024-25 with the aim of increasing the income of women members of the poverty alleviation and women empowerment mission.

Kudumbashree Livelihood Initiative for Transformation (K-LIFT) will ensure livelihood for three lakh women, Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal said.

It aims at livelihood programmes to the tune of ₹430 crore, including provision earmarked in the State Budget, share from various Centrally sponsored schemes, corporate social responsibility fund from public-private institutions, and loan schemes.

K-LIFT is expected to lead the Kudumbashree in a new direction and create a new model of the State’s women empowerment.

₹5 crore more

The Budget earmarks ₹265 crore for the Kudumbashree in 2024-25. This is ₹5 crore more than the allocation in the previous year.

An amount of ₹7.5 crore is earmarked for the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) as the State share. An amount of ₹11.25 crore is expected as the Central share.

The State Budget has earmarked ₹25 crore for the Suchitwa Mission that ensures total sanitation, including solid-liquid waste management in the State.

The State allocation for the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) is ₹65 crore. An amount of ₹97.5 crore is expected as the Central share.

An amount of ₹8 crore is earmarked as the State share for the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA).

Get The Hindu News App on

