Kerala Budget 2024-25 | New insurance scheme for anganwadi employees

Scheme will have a coverage of ₹2 lakh; ₹1.2 crore earmarked as State share for 2024-24

February 05, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State Budget has earmarked ₹51 crore for the ‘Psychosocial services’ scheme for adolescent girls being implemented through 1,012 schools in the State.

Giving a thrust to the anganwadis in the State, ₹10 crore has been earmarked for setting up modern and smart anganwadis in association with local bodies.

A new insurance scheme with a coverage of ₹2 lakh is also intended to be implemented exclusively for anganwadi employees. An amount of ₹1.2 crore has been earmarked as the State share for the year 2024-25.

The Budget also earmarked ₹10 crore for the ‘Nirbhaya’ scheme. An amount of ₹10 crore has also been set apart for various activities for women safety.

An amount of ₹9 crore as been set aside for the development of gender parks in the State.

The allocation for ‘Our Responsibility to Children’ scheme being implemented for care and development of children is ₹13 crore.

An amount of ₹2.2 crore has been earmarked for setting up crèches for children up to the age of 3 at workplaces – as per the Maternity Benefit Act; preschools for children aged 3 to 6; and safe care centres for adolescent girls – by integrating anganwadis functioning in adjacent locations in urban areas.

A new scheme for ‘non-institutional care for children’ will be implemented for non-institutional rehabilitation and protection of children. An amount of ₹50 lakh has been provided as the State share for it.

The budget also earmarked ₹17.6 crore for activities of Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation in 2024-25.

An amount of ₹5.2 crore has been set apart for activities of State Women’s Commission, and ₹2.4 crore for activities of Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The Finance Minister has earmarked ₹5 crore for functioning of POCSO Fast Track Special Courts. The number of such courts functioning in the State has been enhanced from 28 to 54. Two new courts are also intended to be started.

An amount of ₹194.32 crore has been earmarked as the State share for the Integrated Child Development Scheme. An amount of ₹291.48 crore is expected as the Central share.

The Budget also set apart ₹10 crore as the State share for the National Nutrition Mission, for improvement of nutritional status of women and children. An amount of ₹15 crore is expected as the Central share.

