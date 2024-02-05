Kerala Budget 2024-25 | Labourers in unorganised sector get a pat on their back

February 05, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

With a justifiable allocation of ₹464.44 crore, the State Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Monday has envisioned the overall development of the labour and labour welfare sector in Kerala.

Consideration given to the workers in the unorganised sector in the form of various supportive schemes and financial assistance makes it special even in the midst of a looming financial crisis and its impact on the overall fund allocation.

Maternity allowance

The highest allocation of ₹112.95 crore under the sector has been made for the Labour Commissionerate for the continuation of various projects and welfare schemes. A special scheme, ‘Social Protection for Un-organised Sector Workers’, with an allocation of ₹8 crore is something new in the forthcoming fiscal. Of this, ₹6 crore will be spent as maternity allowance for women in the unorganised sector. This is apart from the allocation of ₹1.10 crore as distress relief fund for the estate workers.

For those working in the traditional sectors covering beedi, Khadi, bamboo, rattan, fishing, cashew, coir and handicrafts, the allocation is ₹90 crore now, which will ensure at least ₹1,250 as financial support to each of the eligible workers.

Self employment

Creation of self-employment opportunities under the ‘Saranya’ scheme for unemployed widows, unwed mothers, differently-abled women, and wives of bedridden patients comes as another priority area for the government with an allocation of ₹17 crore.

Decision to construct a labour complex at ₹60 lakh in Munnar for addressing the grievances of plantation workers has also been welcomed by the labourers. The labour complex is expected to house various offices of the Labour and Plantation wings under a single roof. Allocation of ₹33 crore for the Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence and ₹1.25 crore for AAWAZ health scheme also wins the attention of the labourers’ community.

Modernisation of industrial training institutes (ITI) in the State has been a much-awaited move and the State Budget has allocated ₹25 crore for the purpose. An additional allocation of ₹4.50 crore will also ensure the creation of various additional facilities in the existing ITI buildings.

