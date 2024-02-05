Kerala Budget 2024-25 | Gender Budget outlay goes up to 21.35%

February 05, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State’s Gender Budget outlay for 2024-25 is ₹4,661.51 crore, which comprises 21.35% of the total Plan outlay, an increase of 0.23 percentage points over the allocation in 2023-24 – 21.12% (₹4,670.22 crore).

While the resource allocation for 90-100% women specific schemes has gone up in 2024-25 (10.5%), that for schemes in which the allocation of resources is less than 90% has come down (10.85%). The allocation in the former is ₹2,291.69 crore, against ₹1,479.53 crore (6.69%) in 2023-24. This is mainly because of introduction of new schemes, new components, and improved allocations to existing schemes that directly address women’s developmental needs, says the Gender Budget document.

In the case of composite schemes, the allocation is ₹2,369.82 crore, against ₹3,190.69 crore (14.43%) in 2023-24.

Under women’s safety and gender mainstreaming component, a programme ‘Menstrual hygiene initiative for empowering girls’ is proposed to be implemented in schools.

Yet another new scheme ‘Establishment of creches in workplace as per Maternity Benefit Act’ has been formulated through restructuring anganwadi centre to serve as creches for children less than three years of age, to preschool for children aged 3 to 6 years, and also become a safe place for adolescent girls after school hours.

A new scheme has also been introduced for setting up a computer lab in the Kerala Armed Women Police Battalion.

In the social security and health component, a scheme for ensuring social security of the elderly ‘Prasanthi senior citizens help desk and victim support cell’ will be introduced by the police with a significant gender component.

For giving insurance coverage to all anganwadi workers and helpers, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has initiated insurance schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana to cover all anganwadi workers and helpers. Funds are allocated for this purpose.

A new self-employment scheme has also been introduced to provide financial assistance for self-employment to widows belonging to Other Backward Classes. Any venture that can be carried out profitably can be sanctioned on the basis of its feasibility.

Transgender Budget

The allocation for transgender persons in 2024-25 is ₹6.21 crore under various schemes. This is slightly down from ₹6.4 crore in 2023-24. For the first time, the Kerala State Housing Board has proposed a loan-linked subsidy scheme for transgender persons in their housing scheme for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

Child Budget

The proposed Child Budget for 2024-25 is ₹1,686.85 crore, an increase over the previous year’s outlay of ₹1,647.53 crore.

