Kerala Budget 2024-25 | Execution of previously undertaken water supply schemes given priority in new fiscal

February 05, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

Even while considering new water supply schemes exploring Central aid, the smooth execution of the previously undertaken or pending potable water supply schemes has been given priority in the latest Kerala Budget.

The State Budget has allocated ₹907.10 crore exclusively for strengthening the water supply and sewerage treatment projects in the State.

In the upcoming fiscal, ₹550 crore will be invested as State government’s share for Jal Jeevan Mission, the scheme designed for providing adequate quantity of clean drinking water to all households. It constitutes 25% of the total project cost.

The expected contribution from the Central government for the water supply schemes in the next fiscal is ₹1,100 crore, which will further help the urban water supply improvement schemes. Also, the local self-government institutions and the beneficiaries concerned will have to bear 15% and 10% respectively to take advantage of the projects.

An amount of ₹134. 94 has also been earmarked as the State’s share for Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme, launched with an aim to ensure water security. An equal share is expected from the Central government in the next fiscal.

In the last fiscal, the budgetary allocation for various water supply schemes and sewerage projects was ₹909.51 crore.

Creation of about 9.54 lakh tap connections were the priority in the last fiscal, which also witnessed the strengthening of urban water supply improvement projects, revival of Jalanidhi projects and the replacement of all old and obsolete pipelines.