ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Budget 2024-25 | Education promotion fund: ₹5 crore earmarked as seed capital

February 05, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State Budget has earmarked ₹5 crore as seed funding for an education promotion fund to which those willing to provide assistance to the educational institutions they have studied in can contribute to.

The government estimates that nearly ₹25 lakh is spent by it to teach a student up to the postgraduate level so that they can better their employment prospects, including jobs abroad. It is keen to welcome those former students who are willing to return assistance to the educational institutions where they have studied in.

It is expected that this assistance will be set aside as a fund that will secure the State’s education goals. A specific proposal for this will be prepared. An online payment system will be readied, and a detailed blueprint formulated for the fund management.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US