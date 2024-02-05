Kerala Budget 2024-25 | Education promotion fund: ₹5 crore earmarked as seed capital

February 05, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State Budget has earmarked ₹5 crore as seed funding for an education promotion fund to which those willing to provide assistance to the educational institutions they have studied in can contribute to.

The government estimates that nearly ₹25 lakh is spent by it to teach a student up to the postgraduate level so that they can better their employment prospects, including jobs abroad. It is keen to welcome those former students who are willing to return assistance to the educational institutions where they have studied in.

It is expected that this assistance will be set aside as a fund that will secure the State’s education goals. A specific proposal for this will be prepared. An online payment system will be readied, and a detailed blueprint formulated for the fund management.