ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Budget 2024: ₹143 crore allocated for NoRKA

February 05, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An amount of ₹143.81 crore was earmarked for various activities of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA) department.

It has set apart another ₹25 crore for the NoRKA Department Project for Returned Emigrants (NDPREM), a scheme to ensure sustainable livelihood by promoting self-employment ventures. This is to rehabilitate returnees to Kerala on account of global recession and nationalisation in West Asia.

A total of ₹44 crore was earmarked for a rehabilitation, reintegration, and co-ordination scheme for returned NRKs and ₹33 crore for the ‘Santhwana’ scheme that aims to provide one-time financial assistance (such as treatment assistance) up to ₹50,000, after-death assistance of ₹1 lakh, assistance of ₹10,000 to purchase physical aids for the disabled, and marriage assistance up to ₹15,000 for Keralites who worked abroad for at least two years. Another ₹12 crore is meant for welfare schemes through the Non-Resident Keralites’ Welfare Board.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US