Kerala Budget 2024: ₹143 crore allocated for NoRKA

February 05, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KOCHI

An amount of ₹143.81 crore was earmarked for various activities of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA) department.

It has set apart another ₹25 crore for the NoRKA Department Project for Returned Emigrants (NDPREM), a scheme to ensure sustainable livelihood by promoting self-employment ventures. This is to rehabilitate returnees to Kerala on account of global recession and nationalisation in West Asia.

A total of ₹44 crore was earmarked for a rehabilitation, reintegration, and co-ordination scheme for returned NRKs and ₹33 crore for the ‘Santhwana’ scheme that aims to provide one-time financial assistance (such as treatment assistance) up to ₹50,000, after-death assistance of ₹1 lakh, assistance of ₹10,000 to purchase physical aids for the disabled, and marriage assistance up to ₹15,000 for Keralites who worked abroad for at least two years. Another ₹12 crore is meant for welfare schemes through the Non-Resident Keralites’ Welfare Board.

