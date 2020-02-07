Kerala Budget 2020 | 60 new-gen courses to be sanctioned

The government will sanction 60 new-generation courses for the best-performing colleges in the State to usher in a much-needed modernisation of the higher education sector.

The announcement, which has found a place among a slew of budgetary allocations made for the higher education and technical education sectors, will ensure priority for courses that are inter-disciplinary in nature.

While the courses are meant to be allocated for colleges that are graded A+ by NAAC, the stipulation will be relaxed for government-run institutions. A committee chaired by the Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department will scrutinise the applications submitted by the colleges.

The Plan outlay for the higher education sector is ₹493 crore and for the technical education sector it is ₹210 crore. In his speech, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac said the KIIFB-funded infrastructure development of colleges and universities would be implemented in 2020-21.

Among them, the construction of a ₹100-crore worth laboratory is progressing at the Cochin University of Science and Technology. Allocations ranging from ₹50-100 crore will be allotted for other universities. Besides, a scheme to renovate laboratories in all government colleges will also be launched.

Considering the paucity of teachers for courses that were sanctioned in recent times, the government will create 1,000 posts within March to address the deficiency.

Uniform allowance up

A hike in the allowance for school uniform and installation of solar panels in all schools figured top among the Budget proposals for the general education sector.

The total outlay for the sector will be ₹19,129.5 crore. The school uniform allowance has been increased to ₹600 from the earlier ₹400.

Solar panels will be set up in a phased manner in all schools.

The Budget has given its nod for increasing the allowance of pre-primary teachers by ₹500. The wages of cooking staff has been enhanced by ₹50. A new scheme will be introduced to procure new furniture in new buildings . The old furniture will be reused. A talent scheme will be formulated to foster the aesthetic flair of students in school clusters. The Sradha remedial education programme will be expanded. It envisages giving special attention to students who are unable to achieve minimum learning levels in mathematics.