Kerala Budget: ₹20 crore for proposed dairy park

February 03, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will establish a new dairy park under the Kerala Livestock Development Board at a cost of ₹20 crore. The State Budget has earmarked ₹2 crore as initial investment for the endeavour.

The total outlay for the animal husbandry and dairy development sectors is ₹435.4 crore. The government is expecting a Central assistance of ₹9.91 crore for various schemes.

The assistance being given to the Kerala Livestock Development Board has been enhanced from ₹23.47 crore to ₹29.68 crore. The government has also enhanced the plan share of Kerala Feeds Limited two-fold and thereby earmarked an amount of ₹20 crore for the purpose.

The Budget also earmarked 42.33 crore for the Commercial Dairy and Milk Shed Development programme implemented by the Dairy Development department. Veterinary services will be strengthened by utilising an allocation of ₹41 crore. A further allocation of ₹20 crore has been made to provide door-step veterinary services.

Pet food factories will be established in Kollam and Kasaragod. An allocation of ₹4 crore has been made for the purpose. An amount of ₹13.50 crore has been set apart as assistance to Meat Products of India Ltd.

