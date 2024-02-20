Kerala brings out district-level antibiogram

February 20, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala has become the first State in the country to bring out a district-level antibiogram, with Ernakulam district bringing out its profile of antimicrobial susceptibilities of various organisms.

Kerala, which has been pioneering antimicrobial resistance (AMR) surveillance and activities to reduce AMR by formulating the Kerala Antimicrobial Resistance Strategic Action Plan (KARSAP), had been the first State to bring out its first antibiogram in 2022. An antibiogram is the clinical data summarising the profile of various bacterial pathogens and its susceptibility to antibiotics that are meant to treat them. Antibiograms help guide clinicians in selecting the best empiric antimicrobial treatment and are useful for monitoring trends in drug resistance. The antibiogram is an essential resource for health-care institutions to track changes in antimicrobial resistance and to guide empirical antimicrobial therapy.

In August last, the State had set up AMR committees in all 191 block panchayats with the aim of improving AMR literacy at the grassroots. It was through the AMR surveillance data collated from sentinel sites in the panchayats that Ernakulam was able to develop its first antibiogram.

The document was released by Health Minister Veena George at a review meeting of KARSAP here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hub-and-spoke system

All districts should be able to bring out their own antibiogram in the near future, she said. AMR surveillance is strengthened by the hub-and-spoke system of laboratory diagnostic services in 11 districts.

Till now, only the AMR surveillance data from tertiary care hospitals which are part of the Kerala Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Network were available. District-level antibiograms will help authorities understand AMR trends in secondary-care hospitals.

The meeting also discussed the rise in AMR due to the unscientific use of antibiotics in aquaculture, poultry farming and animal husbandry and how integrated action across sectors was required. The progress of Operation Amrit, initiated by the State Drugs Control department to reduce antibiotic abuse, was also discussed.

Posters announcing that antibiotics will not be sold without doctor’s prescriptions have been affixed in all medical stores.

The practice started by Ernakulam district of dispensing antibiotics in blue covers will be replicated across the State for the easy identification of antibiotics. Antibiotic-smart hospitals will be given special emblem and certificates.

Chief Minister’s chief scientific adviser M.C. Dethan, Principal Secretary (Health) A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, National Health Mission State Mission Director Jeevan Babu, Director of Health Services K.J. Reena and KARSAP officials attended the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.