Kerala brings out antimicrobial resistance surveillance report

Bid to make State fully antibiotic literate by 2023

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
November 10, 2022 20:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala has set up antimicrobial resistance (AMR) committees in all districts for the streamlined implementation of the Kerala Antimicrobial Resistance Strategic Action Plan (KARSAP).

The effort is to make Kerala fully antibiotic literate by 2023, for which an expedited action plan has also been formulated under the KARSAP.

The district-level AMR committees were the first step towards the implementation of the action plan, Health Minister Veena George said, while inaugurating a consultation workshop on Infection Prevention and Control, organised by the Health department with the technical support of the WHO, on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A first

The first AMR surveillance report (2021) from KARS-NET was released by Ms. George. This is the first AMR surveillance report to be brought out by any State and by all indications, antimicrobial resistance is on the rise across the State.

The Kerala Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Network (KARS-NET) has been expanded by including 21 satellite centres, so that information on AMR can be obtained from private hospitals and primary- and secondary-care institutions. The lab facilities are to be strengthened as part of augmenting AMR surveillance and the Microbiology department in Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital will continue to function as the nodal centre for AMR surveillance.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Kerala’s activities in tackling AMR was a model for the entire country, WHO’s Technical Officer Anuj Sharma said.

Principal Secretary (Health), Tinku Biswal, presided over the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app