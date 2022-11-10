Kerala brings out antimicrobial resistance surveillance report

Bid to make State fully antibiotic literate by 2023

Kerala has set up antimicrobial resistance (AMR) committees in all districts for the streamlined implementation of the Kerala Antimicrobial Resistance Strategic Action Plan (KARSAP).

The effort is to make Kerala fully antibiotic literate by 2023, for which an expedited action plan has also been formulated under the KARSAP.

The district-level AMR committees were the first step towards the implementation of the action plan, Health Minister Veena George said, while inaugurating a consultation workshop on Infection Prevention and Control, organised by the Health department with the technical support of the WHO, on Wednesday.

A first

The first AMR surveillance report (2021) from KARS-NET was released by Ms. George. This is the first AMR surveillance report to be brought out by any State and by all indications, antimicrobial resistance is on the rise across the State.

The Kerala Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Network (KARS-NET) has been expanded by including 21 satellite centres, so that information on AMR can be obtained from private hospitals and primary- and secondary-care institutions. The lab facilities are to be strengthened as part of augmenting AMR surveillance and the Microbiology department in Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital will continue to function as the nodal centre for AMR surveillance.

Kerala’s activities in tackling AMR was a model for the entire country, WHO’s Technical Officer Anuj Sharma said.

Principal Secretary (Health), Tinku Biswal, presided over the function.