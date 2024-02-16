Kerala Brand logo unveiled

February 16, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Friday unveiled the logo and web portal of the Kerala Brand as part of the project aimed at marketing indigenous products from the State at domestic and international levels. Kerala branding is expected to significantly improve the marketing opportunities for producers and manufacturers who are willing to comply with the criteria prescribed for ensuring the quality standards of products.

Mr. Rajeeve said that the branding initiative will safeguard the interests of both the manufacturers and customers by assuring the quality and authenticity of the products based on well-laid protocols and certification. The entrepreneurs who wish to market their products under the Kerala Brand can apply through the dedicated web portal www.keralabrand.industry.kerala.gov.in set up by the Department of Industries and Commerce.

Antony Raju, MLA, presided over the function in which Suman Billa, Principal Secretary Industries, A.P.M. Mohammed Haneesh, Principal Secretary, Industries and S. Harikishore, MD, KSIDC and Director of Industries and Commerce were also present.