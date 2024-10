Kerala is bracing itself for widespread rains on Saturday (October 26, 2024).

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.

It has forecasted up to 204 mm of rain over the next 24 hours. The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms and strong winds.

The formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea has triggered the current spell.

