GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala braces for widespread rain on October 26; yellow alert for eight districts

 The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. 

Published - October 26, 2024 09:59 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram: 

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees outside the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, October 25, 2024

Devotees outside the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, October 25, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Kerala is bracing itself for widespread rains on Saturday (October 26, 2024).

 The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. 

It has forecasted up to 204 mm of rain over the next 24 hours. The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms and strong winds. 

The formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea has triggered the current spell. 

Published - October 26, 2024 09:59 am IST

Related Topics

rains / weather news / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.