Kerala braces for rainfall as conditions become favourable for advance of monsoon

June 02, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Met centre has forecast fairly widespread rainfall over Kerala for a week from Friday

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala is bracing for a vigorous spell of rainfall later this week with conditions becoming favourable for the South West monsoon over the State.

The weather office here said conditions had become favourable for the advance of the monsoon into more parts of the South Arabian Sea and the Maldives area, some parts of Lakshadweep area, entire Comorin area, more parts of the South Bay of Bengal and the East-Central Bay of Bengal. According to the extended range forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department, various deterministic models have predicted that the emerging conditions are conducive for the formation of cyclones over the South Arabian Sea and over the East Central Bay of Bengal and the North Andaman Sea in the first week of June.

The Met centre has forecast fairly widespread rainfall over Kerala for a week from Friday. Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts up to Saturday and Lakshadweep area and adjoining Southeast Arabian sea up to Tuesday.

Temperature

A couple of places in the State received rain during the 24 hours ending Friday morning. There was no major change in the maximum temperature in the State.

Meanwhile, the seasonal rainfall data during the period from March 1 to May 31 shows that Kerala had a deficit of 34%, with 12 districts receiving deficient rainfall. The State registered 236.4 mm of rainfall during the period against the normal of 359.1 mm.

