Kerala braces for heavy monsoon spell, red alert for three districts on Monday

Fuelled by strong westerly winds and an offshore trough along the west coast of the country, the southwest monsoon is likely to unleash a few intense spells across Kerala for the next few days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The atmospheric conditions are becoming favourable for power-packed spells along the west coast of the country, including Kerala, where the monsoon is still deficient by around 26% as of July 14.

An offshore trough that now runs along the south Gujarat-north Kerala coasts is capable of generating some intense spells across the State lasting a few days. .

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the periodic movement of the monsoon trough, an elongated low pressure zone running parallel to the Himalayan foothills in the west-to-east direction of the country, usually triggers some well-distributed spells over central India and the Indo-Gangetic plains when it moves southward.

At present, the monsoon trough is south of its normal position and is likely to remain so during the next 4-5 days, according to an India Metrological Department (IMD) weather bulletin. When the axis of the monsoon trough moves south and tends to dip into the Bay of Bengal, usually conditions become favourable for the formation of a low-pressure area or depression in the Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation that lies in the Bay of Bengal is likely to develop as a low pressure area in the coming days. All these factors are likely to create favourable conditions for significant rainfall, said IMD sources.

Red alert

The IMD issued a red alert warning of extreme heavy rainfall for Kannur, Kasaragod and Malappuram districts, an orange alert forecasting very heavy rainfall for five districts — Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayanad — and a yellow alert for Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta on Monday.

Squally weather with wind speed of 35 kmph to 45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph is also likely to prevail along and off the Kerala coast, and fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

The State has received a total of 705.7 mm of rainfall, against the average of 953.7 mm, during the period from June 1 to July 14, a deficit of around 26%, which is likely to be bridged by the current surge.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.