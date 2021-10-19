Kerala braces for another bout of heavy rain till Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram

19 October 2021 19:06 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan puts administration on alert and advises extreme caution as Kerala has sounded an alert against landslips and flooding

With the India Meteorology Department (IMD) warning of another bout of heavy rainfall in the run-up to the North-East monsoon, the State Government on Tuesday sounded an alert against landslips and flooding and mobilised the administration for emergency response and disaster relief.

A press note from the Chief Minister’s office directed people residing in the high ranges and river banks to be extremely cautious, considering the possibility of heavy rain from October 20 to 23. Noting that many parts of the State were especially prone to landslips, mudslides and overflowing rivers during the last phase of the South-West monsoon, it said intense spells of rain could unleash havoc.

NDRF teams

As many as 11 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in various districts to assist the administration, along with two teams each of the Indian Army and the Defence Security Corps. Besides, two helicopters of the Indian Air force and one of the Navy are on standby. The Civil Defence force and volunteer corps have also been kept ready.

An official press note said the State Emergency Operations Centre had been augmented with representatives of KSEB, Irrigation and Motor Vehicles Departments and the Army functioning round the clock. Taluk control rooms had been opened in all districts.

As many as 3,071 buildings had been identified for setting up relief camps to accommodate more than 4,00,000 people.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said directions had been issued to relocate families from dwellings categorised as unsafe by experts from the Geological Survey of India and the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and those living dangerously close to river banks. The families would be shifted to relief camps till the rains ceased.

Emergency kits

The SDMA had alerted the administration about the possibility of landslips in the eastern hilly areas and the Western Ghats region where the rainfall was expected to be intense. The Revenue Department and local bodies had been directed to open relief camps to accommodate families to be relocated from vulnerable places. The public have been advised to keep emergency kits ready.

The Government has also cautioned the administration and the public not to let down their guard on days marked by clear skies.

“Weather warnings could change any time and errors in issuing alerts would also have to be factored in,” said the Chief Minister, underlining the need to observe precautions till the warnings are withdrawn.