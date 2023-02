February 09, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA), a centre of excellence functioning under the Digital University Kerala (DUK), has invited applications for beginner-level training in fundamentals of blockchain. The five-day training programme that will be conducted in the virtual mode will commence on February 20. The deadline for applying for the programme is February 18. For further details, visit https://kba.ai/certified-blockchain-associate or dial 6238210114.