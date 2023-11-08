Kerala blasts | Woman vlogger booked for ‘objectionable’ social media remarks

November 08, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - Kochi

A woman vlogger has been booked for allegedly spreading hatred via social media in connection with the recent blasts at a religious gathering at Kalamassery in Kochi, Kerala, that killed four people, the police said on November 8, 2023.

The objectionable campaign was allegedly made to connect People's Democratic Party (PDP) chairman Abdul Nasar Madani with the blasts, they said.

The Thrikkakara police registered a case against Lasitha Palakkal, the vlogger, and another person, R. Sreeraj, for their alleged defamatory social media posts against Mr. Madani, a prime accused in the Coimbatore blast case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Palakkal was already known for her alleged inflammatory posts and remarks on social media platforms.

A police officer said the case was registered on November 7, 2023 based on the complaint of a PDP office-bearer.

Cases under India Penal Code (IPC) Section 153A and relevant sections of the Kerala Police Act were registered against the two persons, he said.

IPC 153A refers to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

As many as four persons were killed and over 50 injured during the multiple blasts at a convention centre at Kalamassery on October 29, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT